VanquishGT

VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for DAX(German Index)

VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like DAX(German Index), designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics.

Key Features:

Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to highlight potential areas of interest.
Risk Configuration Tools – Offers adjustable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop options.
Responsive Behavior – Adjusts entry parameters over time using algorithmic feedback from market data.
Efficient Order Placement – Structured to submit orders without unnecessary delay, subject to broker execution conditions.
Configurable Parameters – Includes input options suitable for users with different levels of experience.

Design Focus:

  • Market Responsive: Works with changing market dynamics; it does not require fixed patterns.

  • Platform-Based Operation: All logic is handled internally—there are no API connections or data feeds from external sources.

  • Self-Tuning Capability: The EA updates its behavior based on internal processing and observed price activity.

Configuration Notes:

Default inputs are optimized for DAX(German Index) charts on the 1-minute timeframe. For different instruments, users can explore combinations of:

  • AppliedAverage (0–34)

  • AppliedPrice (0–34)

  • AppliedAssault (1–13)

  • AppliedDeviation (3–34)

📌 This tool is provided as-is, with no guaranteed performance outcomes. Users are encouraged to test and adjust settings based on their preferences and trading environments.

The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
