VanquishGT

VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU & DAX, etc..

VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like XAU, DAX, etc., designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics.

Key Features:

Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to highlight potential areas of interest.
Risk Configuration Tools – Offers adjustable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop options.
Responsive Behavior – Adjusts entry parameters over time using algorithmic feedback from market data.
Efficient Order Placement – Structured to submit orders without unnecessary delay, subject to broker execution conditions.
Configurable Parameters – Includes input options suitable for users with different levels of experience.

Design Focus:

  • Market Responsive: Works with changing market dynamics; it does not require fixed patterns.

  • Platform-Based Operation: All logic is handled internally—there are no API connections or data feeds from external sources.

  • Self-Tuning Capability: The EA updates its behavior based on internal processing and observed price activity.

Configuration Notes:

Default inputs are optimized for XAU, DAX, etc., charts on the 1-minute timeframe. For different instruments, users can explore combinations of:

  • AppliedAverage (0–34)

  • AppliedPrice (0–34)

  • AppliedAssault (1–13)

  • AppliedDeviation (3–34)

📌 This tool is provided as-is, with no guaranteed performance outcomes. Users are encouraged to test and adjust settings based on their preferences and trading environments.

Experts
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
EA Tiamat MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA's strategy is based on the price movement from the support line to the resistance line, as implemented in the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27135 Each position has a stop loss and take profit. BONUS: I will provide all buyers with an absolutely free trading expert for working with gold:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/61919 To get it, after the purchase, write me a Private message, please. The EA does not use a grid and martingale system. Support: https://www
UltraGold EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M1 Relative DD 48.55% CAGR 54.29% Profit factor 13.94 Winrate 61.99% Account ECN, STD, Cent account See more details about this EA Forex https://eaforexcenter.com
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Origin of the universe
Bai Han Dong
Experts
交易是一门艺术，本EA基于 Book of changes series  产品的迭代开发， 天地万物都处在永不停息的发展之中，其阐述的就是这个“ 自然而然 ” 的规律。这规律揭示了整个宇宙的特性，囊括了天地间所有事物的属性。 因此，作者通过双均线的赋值，找寻阴阳变换的规律，以此贴近市场的走势，在区间内博弈求利，大道至简。本EA前期基于欧美货币对 （EURUSD） 市场进行的数据调研分析，因此，购买后请使用于欧美货币对（EURUSD），不要使用于其他货币对及交易品类，后续会陆续推出其他相应版本，大家可以持续关注。在下载后，界面可以进行调节手数以及参数设置，大家根据提示的最佳赋值填写即可，不要轻易尝试改变，最后建议仓位为一万美金。如有疑问，可以与作者留言，感谢支持！附： “易”，一是“ 变易 ”、二是“ 简易 ”、三是“ 不易 ”。变易，指变化之道，万事万物时时刻刻都在变化。简易，一阴一阳，囊括了万种事物之理；有天就有地，有上就有下，有前就有后，都是相反相成，对立统一。不易，虽世间的事物错综复杂，变化多端，但是有一样东西永远不变的，那就是规律；天地运行，四季轮换，寒暑交替，冬寒夏热，月盈
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
