Diamond PRO

4.79

Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :)

Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !  

Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.   

Traders who bought Diamond PRO will receive personal bonus. After purchase contact me for assistance.


Key Features

  • Advanced trading algorithm;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • Increased trading perfomance.
  • Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • Fully automatic trading mode;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT4;
  • ECN account;
  • Min. deposit $200;
  • Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond Pro install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  


Отзывы 75
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.03 18:29 
 

Absolut good EA, recovery also works well and very useful. I`m trading on all the 4 Main currency pairs and works great! Thanks!!! :)

asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.09.20 06:50 
 

perfect perfect perfect

Jeniw
38
Jeniw 2025.08.17 14:45 
 

EA works really great. Fanur is very responsive

Рекомендуем также
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует трендовую стратегию основанную на многочисленных технических индикаторов "Moving Average" на таймфрейма: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. Советник использует элементы из таких стратегий как: Мартингейл, Сетка и Усреднения. В торговли может быть открыто до 3 ордеров одновременно на каждой из валютных пар. Советник использует алгоритм частичного закрытия ордера и скрытый Стоп лосс, Тейк профит, Безубыток и Трейлинг стоп. Советник мультивалютный торгует на 17 валютных п
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Эксперты
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Эксперты
Задача трейдера - найти закономерность и на ней зарабатывать.  В классическом трейдинге используются закономерности в виде графического анализа - свечные паттерны, уровни, линии тренда, графические фигуры и т.д. Их главная сложность в том, что у них нет однозначности. Каждый трейдер видит все по своему. На фоне этой неоднозначности подключается куча других проблем: психология - самая частая причина слива депозита, притягивание сделок "за уши" в тех местах, где ее нет, временной фактор - надо си
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует для анализа рынка и определения торговых сигналов индикатор FletBoxPush . Индикатор встроен в советник и дополнительная установка его на график не обязательна. Торговля происходит на пробой уровней определенных как границы флета. Используется ограничение убытков. Описание настроек советника TimeFrames - период графика, настройка для индикатора colour - цвет участка цены, определенного как флет, настройка для индикатора Rectangle - показывать участки цены определенных как фле
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Эксперты
Данные советник торгует от трендовых линий, а также на основе анализа объемов. Расчёт объемов происходит по минутным барам, чтобы определить, на рост они были, или на падение. Трендовые линии рисуются по максимумам и минимумам в истории торговли. Также, есть и дополнительные индикаторы. Сигнал на покупку или продажу зависит от всех этих факторов. От этого, советник может более точно входить в рынок и совершать больше сделок. Входные параметры Lots - размер лота (при 0 лот будет рассчитываться о
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
3.95 (19)
Эксперты
Стратегия качели - это основа советника Shuttle Runner . Стратегия была описана еще в далеком 2009 году и активно применялась трейдерами на рынке Forex. Shuttle runner - это доработанная и улучшенная версия этой стратегии. Телеграм чат: @prop_master_ru Новый советник Prop Master   - протестируйте в своем торговом терминале https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/115375 Основная суть стратегии такая: Торговать данным советником стоит  только в активные фазы рынка . А мы знаем что активным рынок
FREE
Audusd Glider
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Эксперты
MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130562?source=Site+Profile Trading AUDUSD, one of the Cleanest and calmest forex pairs in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. AUDUSD Glider seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal Forex trading. The robot is thoroughly tested from 2010 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 5% (500$ )Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. The EA is only made to short, and
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ВСЕГО 34 9 $ вместо 990$! По акции осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   Комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Живые результаты с низким риском Живые результаты с высоким риском Добро пожаловать в STABILITY PRO   : одну из самых передовых, стабильных и безопасных сетевых систем на рынке! Этот советник прошел стресс-тестирование на всей доступной истории валютных пар, которые он использует.
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Millennium EA
Vladimir Pleshakov
Эксперты
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of  Millennium  EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
EUROGEDDON EA – Непревзойдённая стабильность с контролируемым риском EUROGEDDON EA — это полностью автоматический торговый робот с адаптивным интеллектом , созданный для устойчивого роста небольших счетов при полном контроле над капиталом. С объёмом 0.01 лота на каждые $200 на счёте, он торгует с очень низким риском, достигая минимальной просадки и демонстрируя такую эффективность, которую вы действительно должны протестировать сами. Скачайте демо-версию и проверьте вживую. Не полагайтесь
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Эксперты
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Эксперты
Smart Grid FX -  контр-трэндовый торговый мультивалютный советник,  предназначенный для автоматической торговли на рынке Форекс. Советник использует принцип мартингейла. Алгоритм работы советника: В начале цикла открывается пара ордеров противоположного направления с начальным лотом  Lots . Далее строится сетка ордеров с переменными шагом и лотом в направлении движения цены. При этом каждый раз при открытии очередного ордера переопределяется уровень закрытия всех ордеров сетки с учетом параметра
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Эксперты
Night Rocker EA – ночной скальпер, имеющий систему оценки волатильности рынка и торгующий в период, когда цены находятся во флете. Кроме того, имеется встроенный фильтр спреда и проскальзывания. Каждый открываемый ордер имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Также система оценки волатильности рынка закрывает ордера при изменении условий на рынке в негативную для трейдера сторону. Советник работает на парах USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD. Период M15. Внутренняя система управления работой с терминалом поз
Intra Day Scalping EA
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
Эксперты
Советник торгует в соответствии с указанным трендом. Открывает сделки в направлении тренда и переворачивает их вместе со сменой тренда. Есть функция восстановления в случае убыточных сделок, позволяющая закрывать все сделки с незначительной прибылью, в безубытке или с небольшим убытком. Параметры полностью настраиваются, будь то для скальпинга или внутридневной торговли. Советник универсален и не требует значительных вложений для начала торговли. Однако помните, что очень маленький депозит может
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Magical Powers
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is based on Trend Following Systems . The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull mar
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Другие продукты этого автора
Diamond PRO MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (3)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! Diamond PRO MT5   is enhanced powerful automated trading system that contains all advantages of the mt5 platform. PRO MT5 version includes improved performance, optimized cores, new accurate entry point filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, an
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Spectr - это автоматический профессиональный мультивалютный советник созданный для долгосрочной прибыльной торговли. Эксперт непрерывно контролирует движение цены и совершает точные сделки на основе закономерностей рынка, трендовых и технических индикаторов. Содержит гибкий новостной фильтр, защиту от повышения спреда, раздельный временной и дневной торговые фильтры. Эксперт позволяет работать автоматическим и фиксиро
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! Diamond Black - это профессиональный советник для автоматической рыночной торговли. В эксперте реализованы мои долговременные наблюдения за поведением рынка в вечернее время. Тщательный анализ поведения низколоватильного рынка позволил реализовать стабильную надежную систему для прибыльной и долговременной торговли. В алгоритме эксперта используется преимущества отложенных лимитных ордеров  и строгий контроль торгового ри
EA Maestro
Fanur Galamov
4.47 (15)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas ! EA Maestro - полностью автоматизированный эксперт предназначенный для активной торговли в двух направлениях. Эксперт содержит продвинутый фильтр входа основанный на анализе модели графика цен и технических индикаторах, включает двухступенчатый трейлинг стоп, анализатор круглых ценовых уровней и часовой торговый фильтр. Эксперт позволяет работать как фиксированным торговым лотом так и автоматическим лотом, вычисляемым вст
EA Sapphire
Fanur Galamov
4.34 (65)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :)   Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Sapphire - автоматизированный советник, использующий модель торговли по ключевым ценовым уровням. Каждая точка входа анализируется продвинутым алгоритмом отбора и, в зависимости от заданных критериев, используется стратегия прорыва или отскока от ценового уровня. Все торговые позиции содержат защитный стоп приказ, а также включают уровни безубытка и взятия прибыли. Эксперт содержит блок трейлинга стоп приказа, гибкий
Фильтр:
Aaron C
91
Aaron C 2025.11.21 16:31 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Antoine Castagné
54
Antoine Castagné 2025.10.09 10:35 
 

Juste nul,... strat inefficace, -40% en 15jours d'utilisation, puis zero trade... impeccable. Un conseil, fuyez.

Fanur Galamov
22377
Ответ разработчика Fanur Galamov 2025.11.09 14:46
Actually Diamond created for stable profitable trading and does its job well. The thing is that I don’t even know who you are and what your goals are.. there is not even single message from you. Pls check your PM for recommendations.
Upd: Well I'm not sure, but it's weird 1 month rent + immediate review, neхt any my messages hasn't been read at all and it's been silence for 4 weeks now)
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.03 18:29 
 

Absolut good EA, recovery also works well and very useful. I`m trading on all the 4 Main currency pairs and works great! Thanks!!! :)

Paul Donnelly
81
Paul Donnelly 2025.09.28 11:36 
 

I have been using Diamond pro for 2 weeks in demo; during that time it has not missed a beat, and has returned the equivalent of 20% per mo - a short time indeed, but nonetheless a remarkable result, and better than any other EA I''ve tried out. Launching in to prop trading soon, and will report again. Clearly Fanur is an EA design genius, and is also very helpful.

asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.09.20 06:50 
 

perfect perfect perfect

BLACK BEACH FX
747
BLACK BEACH FX 2025.09.07 18:14 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Jeniw
38
Jeniw 2025.08.17 14:45 
 

EA works really great. Fanur is very responsive

alexgfyhj44
40
alexgfyhj44 2025.08.16 22:29 
 

Excellent purchase. I rented Diamond for 3 months to test it, and I have to say it works great. They have excellent customer support, they can answer any questions, and if you have any problems, they'll help you. I started with a 1k account, and in 1 month, I made 35% profit. With the 3k account, in 1 month, I made 22.60%. I highly recommend this bot and the person behind it!

reza49
62
reza49 2025.08.09 14:45 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Marcin Pakulski
1503
Marcin Pakulski 2025.08.07 20:27 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.07.31 20:24 
 

I have been running Diamond PRO on a real account since 5/28/25 and it continues to impress. I started with the low-risk settings, changed to mid-risk on 6/21/25 and to high-risk on 7/5/25. As per myfxbook profit for June was 5.05%, July 7.71%, max DD 10.91%, profit factor 1.79, 83/89% wins. This may turn into my favorite EA - thank you, Fanur!

nexr22
46
nexr22 2025.06.25 14:08 
 

So far, I have been able to make a stable profit! The backtesting has been stable, and it is an EA that I would like to use for the next few years.

Roberto Minarini
322
Roberto Minarini 2025.06.23 22:01 
 

I have to say that this expert is really reliable and solid. Among all the experts that I have used in my life, this allows me to sleep to the night serene. The developer is very available and competent and I thinks that thanks to his continuous work this expert will still improve. My final judgment is very positive.

eucalipto369
19
eucalipto369 2025.06.16 12:48 
 

Not recommended.

Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
411
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.12 12:09 
 

I would like to thank the author first for his efforts and support and second for his work. This expert advisor deserves to be discussed and relied upon, so I highly recommend him.

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2025.05.27 17:20 
 

Хочу немного добавить от себя! Давно пользуюсь Diamond Pro, очень доволен работой эксперта и поддержкой автора!!! Рекомендую!!!👍

Zhiyu Tan
556
Zhiyu Tan 2025.05.09 07:26 
 

Absolutely recommended, both the 10 years of backtesting and live trading have proven that Diamond Pro is a profitable EA, and while it may not make you rich overnight, it's capable of making you a steady profit. Since I can't provide screenshots here, I've left them in the comments, I hope this helps. https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109651#!tab=comments&page=17&comment=56659485

De Wynn Hernandez Rivera
141
De Wynn Hernandez Rivera 2025.05.07 11:05 
 

I just wanted to take a moment to write my review. This EA is consistent, and after using it for about two months, I can say that it was profitable as long as you followed the recommended settings. I appreciate Fanur for responding to all my questions.

richardforex
433
richardforex 2025.05.01 01:58 
 

The Diamond EA has proven to be a reliable and profitable trading tool, delivering consistent daily gains even in volatile market conditions. Its strategy employs a progressive position-sizing method, gradually adjusting trade volumes following losses to help balance previous drawdowns. While this method can amplify risk during extended losing streaks, the EA’s refined risk management and my backtesting validation—using 99.9% tick data and time-shifted data—demonstrate its robustness. Results remained stable across tests, confirming the developer avoided data manipulation or overfitting. Priced affordably, the EA is accessible to most traders, though its strategy of increasing trade sizes after losses demands caution. The recommended $200 minimum deposit is feasible, but a larger account balance(e.g.,1,000+) is advisable to withstand potential equity swings. Broker compatibility is critical: low latency, hedging permissions, and no trade restrictions are essential. What truly distinguishes this EA is its developer’s commitment. The author, a long-standing figure in the MQL market, provides regular updates to adapt to market changes and platform updates, unlike transient sellers who abandon users post-purchase. Support is responsive, with clear guidance on optimization and risk management. While the Diamond EA's strategy involves compounding risks, its proven performance, transparent approach, and the developer's trustworthy track record make it a compelling option. Ideal for traders comfortable with calculated risk and sufficient capital buffers, it earns a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) rating. I also highly recommend exploring the author’s other products, given their proven track record.

Simone Lollobrigida
254
Simone Lollobrigida 2025.04.24 15:44 
 

Fanur made several good robots, but the Diamond PRO is his masterpiece in my opinion. A solid algorithm, combined with the economic news filter, make this robot an excellent machine. If you are interested in making good real profit, this EA is the one for you.

1234
Ответ на отзыв