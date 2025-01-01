ДокументацияРазделы
ViewMatrixGet

Возвращает матрицу вида 3D-сцены.

void  ViewMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix  &view_matrix      // матрица вида
   );

Параметры

&view_matrix

[out]  Матрица вида, задающая положение и направление камеры в 3D-пространстве.

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.