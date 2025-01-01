DocumentazioneSezioni
Restituisce una matrice di visualizzazione scena 3D.

void  ViewMatrixGet(
   DXMatrix  &view_matrix      // visualizza matrice
   );

Parametri

&view_matrix

[out] Visualizza la matrice che imposta la posizione e la direzione della telecamera nello spazio 3D.

Valore di Ritorno

Nessuno.