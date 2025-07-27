Moedas / XPO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XPO: XPO Inc
132.72 USD 2.73 (2.10%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XPO para hoje mudou para 2.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 130.22 e o mais alto foi 132.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas XPO Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPO Notícias
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- XPO: Valuation Is Still Not Enticing Despite Its Robust Fundamentals (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO reports 4.7% decrease in August LTL tonnage
- XPO: Freight Market Challenges Limit Near-Term Upside (NYSE:XPO)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- XPO stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid margin improvement
- A Whipsaw Week
- Earnings call transcript: XPO Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations but stock dips
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- 3 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- 3 Reasons XPO Stock Could Take Off in the Second Half of the Year
- XPO (XPO) Q2 EPS Beats Estimates 6%
- XPO stock price target lowered to $131 from $133 at TD Cowen
- XPO stock price target lowered to $134 by Evercore ISI on demand concerns
- XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why XPO Stock Is Tumbling Thursday - XPO (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- XPO earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
Faixa diária
130.22 132.72
Faixa anual
85.06 161.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 129.99
- Open
- 130.22
- Bid
- 132.72
- Ask
- 133.02
- Low
- 130.22
- High
- 132.72
- Volume
- 113
- Mudança diária
- 2.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 23.70%
- Mudança anual
- 23.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh