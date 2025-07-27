货币 / XPO
XPO: XPO Inc
135.34 USD 1.42 (1.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XPO汇率已更改1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点132.58和高点135.54进行交易。
关注XPO Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
XPO新闻
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- XPO: Valuation Is Still Not Enticing Despite Its Robust Fundamentals (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO reports 4.7% decrease in August LTL tonnage
- XPO: Freight Market Challenges Limit Near-Term Upside (NYSE:XPO)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- XPO stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid margin improvement
- A Whipsaw Week
- Earnings call transcript: XPO Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations but stock dips
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- 3 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- 3 Reasons XPO Stock Could Take Off in the Second Half of the Year
- XPO (XPO) Q2 EPS Beats Estimates 6%
- XPO stock price target lowered to $131 from $133 at TD Cowen
- XPO stock price target lowered to $134 by Evercore ISI on demand concerns
- XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why XPO Stock Is Tumbling Thursday - XPO (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- XPO earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
日范围
132.58 135.54
年范围
85.06 161.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 133.92
- 开盘价
- 133.79
- 卖价
- 135.34
- 买价
- 135.64
- 最低价
- 132.58
- 最高价
- 135.54
- 交易量
- 1.555 K
- 日变化
- 1.06%
- 月变化
- 5.93%
- 6个月变化
- 26.14%
- 年变化
- 25.79%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值