통화 / XPO
XPO: XPO Inc
130.95 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XPO 환율이 오늘 -0.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 129.45이고 고가는 131.86이었습니다.
XPO Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XPO News
일일 변동 비율
129.45 131.86
년간 변동
85.06 161.00
- 이전 종가
- 131.70
- 시가
- 131.66
- Bid
- 130.95
- Ask
- 131.25
- 저가
- 129.45
- 고가
- 131.86
- 볼륨
- 1.122 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.57%
- 월 변동
- 2.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.71%
