XPO: XPO Inc

131.70 USD 1.71 (1.32%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XPO hat sich für heute um 1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 130.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 135.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die XPO Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
130.22 135.44
Jahresspanne
85.06 161.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
129.99
Eröffnung
130.22
Bid
131.70
Ask
132.00
Tief
130.22
Hoch
135.44
Volumen
1.651 K
Tagesänderung
1.32%
Monatsänderung
3.08%
6-Monatsänderung
22.75%
Jahresänderung
22.41%
