XPO: XPO Inc
131.70 USD 1.71 (1.32%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XPO hat sich für heute um 1.32% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 130.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 135.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die XPO Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Moody’s bestätigt XPO-Rating und hebt Ausblick auf "positiv" an
- XPO ratings affirmed by Moody’s with outlook changed to positive
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- XPO: Valuation Is Still Not Enticing Despite Its Robust Fundamentals (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO reports 4.7% decrease in August LTL tonnage
- XPO: Freight Market Challenges Limit Near-Term Upside (NYSE:XPO)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- XPO stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid margin improvement
- A Whipsaw Week
- Earnings call transcript: XPO Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations but stock dips
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- 3 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- 3 Reasons XPO Stock Could Take Off in the Second Half of the Year
- XPO (XPO) Q2 EPS Beats Estimates 6%
- XPO stock price target lowered to $131 from $133 at TD Cowen
- XPO stock price target lowered to $134 by Evercore ISI on demand concerns
- XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why XPO Stock Is Tumbling Thursday - XPO (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- XPO earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Tagesspanne
130.22 135.44
Jahresspanne
85.06 161.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 129.99
- Eröffnung
- 130.22
- Bid
- 131.70
- Ask
- 132.00
- Tief
- 130.22
- Hoch
- 135.44
- Volumen
- 1.651 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.32%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.08%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 22.75%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K