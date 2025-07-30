Valute / XPO
XPO: XPO Inc
130.95 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XPO ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.45 e ad un massimo di 131.86.
Segui le dinamiche di XPO Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
129.45 131.86
Intervallo Annuale
85.06 161.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 131.70
- Apertura
- 131.66
- Bid
- 130.95
- Ask
- 131.25
- Minimo
- 129.45
- Massimo
- 131.86
- Volume
- 1.122 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.71%
20 settembre, sabato