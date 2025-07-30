通貨 / XPO
XPO: XPO Inc
131.70 USD 1.71 (1.32%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XPOの今日の為替レートは、1.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.22の安値と135.44の高値で取引されました。
XPO Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XPO News
- ムーディーズ、XPOの格付けを維持し見通しをポジティブに変更
- XPO ratings affirmed by Moody’s with outlook changed to positive
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- XPO: Valuation Is Still Not Enticing Despite Its Robust Fundamentals (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO reports 4.7% decrease in August LTL tonnage
- XPO: Freight Market Challenges Limit Near-Term Upside (NYSE:XPO)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- XPO stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid margin improvement
- A Whipsaw Week
- Earnings call transcript: XPO Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations but stock dips
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- 3 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- 3 Reasons XPO Stock Could Take Off in the Second Half of the Year
- XPO (XPO) Q2 EPS Beats Estimates 6%
- XPO stock price target lowered to $131 from $133 at TD Cowen
- XPO stock price target lowered to $134 by Evercore ISI on demand concerns
- XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why XPO Stock Is Tumbling Thursday - XPO (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- XPO earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
1日のレンジ
130.22 135.44
1年のレンジ
85.06 161.00
- 以前の終値
- 129.99
- 始値
- 130.22
- 買値
- 131.70
- 買値
- 132.00
- 安値
- 130.22
- 高値
- 135.44
- 出来高
- 1.651 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.75%
- 1年の変化
- 22.41%
