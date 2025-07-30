Devises / XPO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
XPO: XPO Inc
130.95 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de XPO a changé de -0.57% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 129.45 et à un maximum de 131.86.
Suivez la dynamique XPO Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPO Nouvelles
- Moody’s confirme les notations de XPO et relève ses perspectives à positives
- XPO ratings affirmed by Moody’s with outlook changed to positive
- Old Dominion Freight Line: LTL Pricing Power, Stock Underpricing Should Drive Upside
- Saia stock outpaces competitors in Q3 tonnage trends, Benchmark maintains Buy
- XPO: Valuation Is Still Not Enticing Despite Its Robust Fundamentals (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO reports 4.7% decrease in August LTL tonnage
- XPO: Freight Market Challenges Limit Near-Term Upside (NYSE:XPO)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- XPO stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid margin improvement
- A Whipsaw Week
- Earnings call transcript: XPO Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations but stock dips
- If I'm Right About This, I Could Build Generational Wealth
- 3 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score - TipRanks.com
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- 3 Reasons XPO Stock Could Take Off in the Second Half of the Year
- XPO (XPO) Q2 EPS Beats Estimates 6%
- XPO stock price target lowered to $131 from $133 at TD Cowen
- XPO stock price target lowered to $134 by Evercore ISI on demand concerns
- XPO, Inc. (XPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why XPO Stock Is Tumbling Thursday - XPO (NYSE:XPO)
- XPO (XPO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- XPO earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Range quotidien
129.45 131.86
Range Annuel
85.06 161.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 131.70
- Ouverture
- 131.66
- Bid
- 130.95
- Ask
- 131.25
- Plus Bas
- 129.45
- Plus Haut
- 131.86
- Volume
- 1.122 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.57%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 21.71%
20 septembre, samedi