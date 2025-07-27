Currencies / XPO
XPO: XPO Inc
134.33 USD 0.41 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XPO exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.58 and at a high of 134.33.
Follow XPO Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
132.58 134.33
Year Range
85.06 161.00
- Previous Close
- 133.92
- Open
- 133.79
- Bid
- 134.33
- Ask
- 134.63
- Low
- 132.58
- High
- 134.33
- Volume
- 753
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 5.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.20%
- Year Change
- 24.85%
