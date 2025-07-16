Moedas / VTI
VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
327.17 USD 2.06 (0.63%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VTI para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 325.95 e o mais alto foi 328.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTI Notícias
Faixa diária
325.95 328.26
Faixa anual
236.42 328.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 325.11
- Open
- 326.80
- Bid
- 327.17
- Ask
- 327.47
- Low
- 325.95
- High
- 328.26
- Volume
- 4.944 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.40%
- Mudança anual
- 15.61%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh