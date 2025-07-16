QuotazioniSezioni
VTI
VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

328.42 USD 1.25 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VTI ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 326.84 e ad un massimo di 328.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
326.84 328.85
Intervallo Annuale
236.42 328.85
Chiusura Precedente
327.17
Apertura
328.13
Bid
328.42
Ask
328.72
Minimo
326.84
Massimo
328.85
Volume
5.658 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.38%
Variazione Mensile
4.49%
Variazione Semestrale
19.86%
Variazione Annuale
16.05%
