Valute / VTI
VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
328.42 USD 1.25 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTI ha avuto una variazione del 0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 326.84 e ad un massimo di 328.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VTI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
326.84 328.85
Intervallo Annuale
236.42 328.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 327.17
- Apertura
- 328.13
- Bid
- 328.42
- Ask
- 328.72
- Minimo
- 326.84
- Massimo
- 328.85
- Volume
- 5.658 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.05%
21 settembre, domenica