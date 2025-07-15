QuotesSections
VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

325.48 USD 0.41 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VTI exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 324.92 and at a high of 326.39.

Follow Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
324.92 326.39
Year Range
236.42 326.39
Previous Close
325.89
Open
326.32
Bid
325.48
Ask
325.78
Low
324.92
High
326.39
Volume
4.806 K
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
3.55%
6 Months Change
18.78%
Year Change
15.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev