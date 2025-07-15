Currencies / VTI
VTI: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
325.48 USD 0.41 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTI exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 324.92 and at a high of 326.39.
Follow Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VTI News
Daily Range
324.92 326.39
Year Range
236.42 326.39
- Previous Close
- 325.89
- Open
- 326.32
- Bid
- 325.48
- Ask
- 325.78
- Low
- 324.92
- High
- 326.39
- Volume
- 4.806 K
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.78%
- Year Change
- 15.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev