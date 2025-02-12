Moedas / SXT
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation
100.89 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SXT para hoje mudou para -0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 100.03 e o mais alto foi 102.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sensient Technologies Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SXT Notícias
Faixa diária
100.03 102.27
Faixa anual
66.15 121.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 100.90
- Open
- 101.44
- Bid
- 100.89
- Ask
- 101.19
- Low
- 100.03
- High
- 102.27
- Volume
- 599
- Mudança diária
- -0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.74%
- Mudança anual
- 25.97%
