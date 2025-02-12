Currencies / SXT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation
100.57 USD 2.41 (2.34%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SXT exchange rate has changed by -2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.54 and at a high of 103.27.
Follow Sensient Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXT News
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 121.53 USD
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 114.84 USD
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Sensient Technologies Q2 2025 revenue miss
- Sensient Posts 22% Profit Gain in Q2
- Sensient Technologies Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 20.8% as color segment shines
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 111.16 USD
- Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month - Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Sensient Technologies reports in-line Q2 earnings, revenue up 2.7%
- Sensient Technologies earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sensient Technologies declares $0.41 quarterly dividend
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 108.23 USD
- Sensient Technologies increases receivables facility to $105 million and extends program
- Sensient Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 101.21 USD
- Sensient Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $98.28
- Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
- Sensient Technologies Stock (SXT) Surges 21% as Natural Food Coloring Demand Accelerates - TipRanks.com
- VeriSign Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Charter Communications, Sensient Technologies, Comfort Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sensata stock rises following Q4 earnings beat
Daily Range
100.54 103.27
Year Range
66.15 121.52
- Previous Close
- 102.98
- Open
- 103.27
- Bid
- 100.57
- Ask
- 100.87
- Low
- 100.54
- High
- 103.27
- Volume
- 473
- Daily Change
- -2.34%
- Month Change
- -10.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.31%
- Year Change
- 25.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%