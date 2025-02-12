QuotesSections
Currencies / SXT
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation

100.57 USD 2.41 (2.34%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SXT exchange rate has changed by -2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.54 and at a high of 103.27.

Follow Sensient Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SXT News

Daily Range
100.54 103.27
Year Range
66.15 121.52
Previous Close
102.98
Open
103.27
Bid
100.57
Ask
100.87
Low
100.54
High
103.27
Volume
473
Daily Change
-2.34%
Month Change
-10.64%
6 Months Change
36.31%
Year Change
25.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%