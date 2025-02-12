Divisas / SXT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation
100.89 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SXT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 100.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sensient Technologies Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXT News
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 121.53 USD
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 114.84 USD
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Sensient Technologies Q2 2025 revenue miss
- Sensient Posts 22% Profit Gain in Q2
- Sensient Technologies Q2 2025 slides: EPS jumps 20.8% as color segment shines
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 111.16 USD
- Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month - Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- Sensient Technologies reports in-line Q2 earnings, revenue up 2.7%
- Sensient Technologies earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sensient Technologies declares $0.41 quarterly dividend
- Charter, HCA, Aon lead earnings reports for Friday
- Sensient Technologies stock hits all-time high at 108.23 USD
- Sensient Technologies increases receivables facility to $105 million and extends program
- Sensient Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 101.21 USD
- Sensient Technologies stock hits 52-week high at $98.28
- Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)
- Stride To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)
- Sensient Technologies Stock (SXT) Surges 21% as Natural Food Coloring Demand Accelerates - TipRanks.com
- VeriSign Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Charter Communications, Sensient Technologies, Comfort Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sensata stock rises following Q4 earnings beat
Rango diario
100.03 102.27
Rango anual
66.15 121.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 100.90
- Open
- 101.44
- Bid
- 100.89
- Ask
- 101.19
- Low
- 100.03
- High
- 102.27
- Volumen
- 599
- Cambio diario
- -0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- -10.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 36.74%
- Cambio anual
- 25.97%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B