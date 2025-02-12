Valute / SXT
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation
102.82 USD 0.35 (0.34%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.37 e ad un massimo di 104.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Sensient Technologies Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.37 104.24
Intervallo Annuale
66.15 121.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.17
- Apertura
- 103.78
- Bid
- 102.82
- Ask
- 103.12
- Minimo
- 102.37
- Massimo
- 104.24
- Volume
- 796
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.38%
20 settembre, sabato