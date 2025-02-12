QuotazioniSezioni
SXT: Sensient Technologies Corporation

102.82 USD 0.35 (0.34%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SXT ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.37 e ad un massimo di 104.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Sensient Technologies Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
102.37 104.24
Intervallo Annuale
66.15 121.52
Chiusura Precedente
103.17
Apertura
103.78
Bid
102.82
Ask
103.12
Minimo
102.37
Massimo
104.24
Volume
796
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
-8.64%
Variazione Semestrale
39.36%
Variazione Annuale
28.38%
20 settembre, sabato