SMCI: Super Micro Computer Inc
44.90 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SMCI para hoje mudou para -0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.69 e o mais alto foi 45.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Super Micro Computer Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SMCI Notícias
- Super Micro Computer Has A Problem (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Super Micro Computer: Margin Is Its Achilles' Heel, But Another Problem Is Emerging
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- Bernstein SocGen inicia cobertura da Super Micro Computer com classificação Neutra
- Super Micro Computer: The Hidden AI Factory Powering The Data Center Race (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- SMCI vs. HPE: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Server Space?
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is a Trending Stock
- Super Micro Computer: Accounting Concerns Create Volatility, But AI Growth Story Is Intact
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September
- Supermicro Just Landed a Massive AI Opportunity
- Super Micro Computer: The AI Comeback Story Of 2025 Has Just Begun (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Sell Super Micro Computer Stock At Your Own Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer e Warner Bros sobem no pré-mercado; RH cai
- Wall St subdued after record highs, on track for weekly gains
Faixa diária
43.69 45.40
Faixa anual
17.25 66.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.91
- Open
- 44.64
- Bid
- 44.90
- Ask
- 45.20
- Low
- 43.69
- High
- 45.40
- Volume
- 40.724 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.09%
- Mudança anual
- 7.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh