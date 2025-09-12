QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SMCI
Tornare a Azioni

SMCI: Super Micro Computer Inc

45.81 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SMCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.45 e ad un massimo di 46.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Super Micro Computer Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMCI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.45 46.52
Intervallo Annuale
17.25 66.35
Chiusura Precedente
45.94
Apertura
46.00
Bid
45.81
Ask
46.11
Minimo
45.45
Massimo
46.52
Volume
42.224 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.28%
Variazione Mensile
14.53%
Variazione Semestrale
33.75%
Variazione Annuale
9.54%
20 settembre, sabato