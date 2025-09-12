CotationsSections
Devises / SMCI
SMCI: Super Micro Computer Inc

45.81 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SMCI a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.45 et à un maximum de 46.52.

Suivez la dynamique Super Micro Computer Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
45.45 46.52
Range Annuel
17.25 66.35
Clôture Précédente
45.94
Ouverture
46.00
Bid
45.81
Ask
46.11
Plus Bas
45.45
Plus Haut
46.52
Volume
42.224 K
Changement quotidien
-0.28%
Changement Mensuel
14.53%
Changement à 6 Mois
33.75%
Changement Annuel
9.54%
20 septembre, samedi