Devises / SMCI
SMCI: Super Micro Computer Inc
45.81 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SMCI a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.45 et à un maximum de 46.52.
Suivez la dynamique Super Micro Computer Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SMCI Nouvelles
- VRT's Robust Portfolio Fuels Revenue Growth: A Sign of More Upside?
- OpenAI prévoit de dépenser 100 milliards $ sur des serveurs de secours
- OpenAI projects $100 billion spend on backup servers, The Information reports
- Why Supermicro Still Isn't A Buy Despite Its Sharp Post-Earnings Dip
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- Super Micro Computer Has A Problem (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Super Micro Computer: Margin Is Its Achilles' Heel, But Another Problem Is Emerging
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- Bernstein SocGen initie la couverture de Super Micro Computer avec une recommandation "Performance en ligne avec le marché"
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Super Micro Computer stock with Market Perform rating
- Super Micro Computer: The Hidden AI Factory Powering The Data Center Race (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- SMCI vs. HPE: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Server Space?
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is a Trending Stock
- Super Micro Computer: Accounting Concerns Create Volatility, But AI Growth Story Is Intact
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September
- Supermicro Just Landed a Massive AI Opportunity
- Super Micro Computer: The AI Comeback Story Of 2025 Has Just Begun (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
Range quotidien
45.45 46.52
Range Annuel
17.25 66.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.94
- Ouverture
- 46.00
- Bid
- 45.81
- Ask
- 46.11
- Plus Bas
- 45.45
- Plus Haut
- 46.52
- Volume
- 42.224 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- 14.53%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.75%
- Changement Annuel
- 9.54%
20 septembre, samedi