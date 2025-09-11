货币 / SMCI
SMCI: Super Micro Computer Inc
44.91 USD 0.47 (1.04%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SMCI汇率已更改-1.04%。当日，交易品种以低点44.50和高点45.82进行交易。
关注Super Micro Computer Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMCI新闻
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Super Micro Computer: Margin Is Its Achilles' Heel, But Another Problem Is Emerging
- Will SMCI's DCBBS Push Spark Growth in its Data Center Business?
- 伯恩斯坦法兴集团给予超微电脑股票"市场表现"评级
- Bernstein SocGen initiates Super Micro Computer stock with Market Perform rating
- Super Micro Computer: The Hidden AI Factory Powering The Data Center Race (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- SMCI vs. HPE: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Server Space?
- Company News for Sep 15, 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is a Trending Stock
- Secure your InvestingPro subscription for LESS than $9 month for limited time only
- Super Micro Computer: Accounting Concerns Create Volatility, But AI Growth Story Is Intact
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September
- Supermicro Just Landed a Massive AI Opportunity
- Super Micro Computer: The AI Comeback Story Of 2025 Has Just Begun (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Sell Super Micro Computer Stock At Your Own Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- Adobe, Super Micro Computer and Warner Bros rise premarket; RH falls
- Wall St subdued after record highs, on track for weekly gains
- What's Going On With Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock? - Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)
- 超微电脑股价因英伟达Blackwell出货量上升而上涨
- Super Micro Computer shares rise on Nvidia Blackwell shipments
- Super Micro’s stock is getting an Nvidia bump. Here’s the latest update.
- After-hours movers: Adobe Systems, RH, Super Micro Computer
- 超微电脑开始批量发货英伟达Blackwell Ultra系统
日范围
44.50 45.82
年范围
17.25 66.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.38
- 开盘价
- 45.56
- 卖价
- 44.91
- 买价
- 45.21
- 最低价
- 44.50
- 最高价
- 45.82
- 交易量
- 32.281 K
- 日变化
- -1.04%
- 月变化
- 12.28%
- 6个月变化
- 31.12%
- 年变化
- 7.39%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值