SCLX: Scilex Holding Company
25.29 USD 0.33 (1.32%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SCLX para hoje mudou para 1.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.60 e o mais alto foi 25.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Scilex Holding Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCLX Notícias
Faixa diária
24.60 25.98
Faixa anual
0.18 27.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.96
- Open
- 25.01
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- Low
- 24.60
- High
- 25.98
- Volume
- 94
- Mudança diária
- 1.32%
- Mudança mensal
- 44.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10016.00%
- Mudança anual
- 2710.00%
