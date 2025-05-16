QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SCLX
Tornare a Azioni

SCLX: Scilex Holding Company

29.08 USD 3.42 (13.33%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SCLX ha avuto una variazione del 13.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.00 e ad un massimo di 30.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Scilex Holding Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCLX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.00 30.52
Intervallo Annuale
0.18 30.52
Chiusura Precedente
25.66
Apertura
27.00
Bid
29.08
Ask
29.38
Minimo
27.00
Massimo
30.52
Volume
916
Variazione giornaliera
13.33%
Variazione Mensile
66.17%
Variazione Semestrale
11532.00%
Variazione Annuale
3131.11%
20 settembre, sabato