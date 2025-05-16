Valute / SCLX
SCLX: Scilex Holding Company
29.08 USD 3.42 (13.33%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCLX ha avuto una variazione del 13.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.00 e ad un massimo di 30.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Scilex Holding Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.00 30.52
Intervallo Annuale
0.18 30.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.66
- Apertura
- 27.00
- Bid
- 29.08
- Ask
- 29.38
- Minimo
- 27.00
- Massimo
- 30.52
- Volume
- 916
- Variazione giornaliera
- 13.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 66.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11532.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3131.11%
20 settembre, sabato