Divisas / SCLX
SCLX: Scilex Holding Company

24.96 USD 2.40 (10.64%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SCLX de hoy ha cambiado un 10.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.45.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.

Rango diario
22.60 26.45
Rango anual
0.18 27.58
Cierres anteriores
22.56
Open
22.60
Bid
24.96
Ask
25.26
Low
22.60
High
26.45
Volumen
597
Cambio diario
10.64%
Cambio mensual
42.63%
Cambio a 6 meses
9884.00%
Cambio anual
2673.33%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B