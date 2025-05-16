Divisas / SCLX
SCLX: Scilex Holding Company
24.96 USD 2.40 (10.64%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SCLX de hoy ha cambiado un 10.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Scilex Holding Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
22.60 26.45
Rango anual
0.18 27.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.56
- Open
- 22.60
- Bid
- 24.96
- Ask
- 25.26
- Low
- 22.60
- High
- 26.45
- Volumen
- 597
- Cambio diario
- 10.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 42.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9884.00%
- Cambio anual
- 2673.33%
