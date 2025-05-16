Currencies / SCLX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCLX: Scilex Holding Company
23.00 USD 2.70 (10.51%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCLX exchange rate has changed by -10.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.91 and at a high of 26.65.
Follow Scilex Holding Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCLX News
- Scilex subsidiary Semnur secures $20 million for pain drug development
- Scilex stock jumps after SEC declares S-4 effective for Semnur merger
- Scilex Holding amends merger agreement with Denali Capital Acquisition
- Scilex Holding Company Announces Deferral of Record Date for its Previously Announced Dividend of Preferred Stock Exchangeable for up to 10% of Scilex’s Ownership Interest in Semnur Pharmaceuticals
- Scilex announces dosing guide for gout medication GLOPERBA
- Scilex Holding Company Presented Post-Hoc Analysis of the C.L.E.A.R. Trial on Clinical Meaningfulness of Safety and Efficacy of SP-102 for the Treatment of Lumbosacral Radicular Pain (LRP) at the 27th
Daily Range
22.91 26.65
Year Range
0.18 27.58
- Previous Close
- 25.70
- Open
- 25.68
- Bid
- 23.00
- Ask
- 23.30
- Low
- 22.91
- High
- 26.65
- Volume
- 349
- Daily Change
- -10.51%
- Month Change
- 31.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 9100.00%
- Year Change
- 2455.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%