Moedas / PHO
PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PHO para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.52 e o mais alto foi 71.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Water Resources ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
71.52 71.63
Faixa anual
57.11 74.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 71.64
- Open
- 71.63
- Bid
- 71.54
- Ask
- 71.84
- Low
- 71.52
- High
- 71.63
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.00%
- Mudança anual
- 1.43%
