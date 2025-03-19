Currencies / PHO
PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHO exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.52 and at a high of 71.63.
Follow Invesco Water Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PHO News
Daily Range
71.52 71.63
Year Range
57.11 74.33
- Previous Close
- 71.64
- Open
- 71.63
- Bid
- 71.54
- Ask
- 71.84
- Low
- 71.52
- High
- 71.63
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.00%
- Year Change
- 1.43%
