PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF

71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PHO exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.52 and at a high of 71.63.

Follow Invesco Water Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
71.52 71.63
Year Range
57.11 74.33
Previous Close
71.64
Open
71.63
Bid
71.54
Ask
71.84
Low
71.52
High
71.63
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
-0.97%
6 Months Change
11.00%
Year Change
1.43%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%