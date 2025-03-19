通貨 / PHO
PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PHOの今日の為替レートは、-0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.52の安値と71.63の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Water Resources ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
71.52 71.63
1年のレンジ
57.11 74.33
- 以前の終値
- 71.64
- 始値
- 71.63
- 買値
- 71.54
- 買値
- 71.84
- 安値
- 71.52
- 高値
- 71.63
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- -0.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.00%
- 1年の変化
- 1.43%
