货币 / PHO
PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PHO汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点71.52和高点71.63进行交易。
关注Invesco Water Resources ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHO新闻
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)?
- What's Going On With Pentair Stock Monday? - Pentair (NYSE:PNR)
- Is Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Photocure Q2 2025 presentation: Record revenue growth amid strategic expansion
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)?
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Water ETF (FIW)?
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)?
- CGW ETF: A Ticket To The Global Water Industry (NYSEARCA:CGW)
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)?
- PHO ETF: Riding $50Bn Of Subsidies (NASDAQ:PHO)
- FIW ETF: The Best Choice If You're Determined To Own A Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Toro Cuts Outlook as Sales, Margins Decline - Toro (NYSE:TTC)
- Ferguson Stock Soars On Strong Q3 Growth, Margin Gains And Upbeat Guidance - Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG)
- Modine Acquires L.B. White In $112-Million Deal To Expand HVAC, Agriculture Heating Business - Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Roper Technologies Announces $1.65 Billion CentralReach Acquisition, Targets 20%+ Growth - Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP)
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Global Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Income Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Invesco Real Estate Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
日范围
71.52 71.63
年范围
57.11 74.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.64
- 开盘价
- 71.63
- 卖价
- 71.54
- 买价
- 71.84
- 最低价
- 71.52
- 最高价
- 71.63
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- -0.97%
- 6个月变化
- 11.00%
- 年变化
- 1.43%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%