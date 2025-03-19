CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / PHO
Volver a Acciones

PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF

71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PHO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.63.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Water Resources ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHO News

Rango diario
71.52 71.63
Rango anual
57.11 74.33
Cierres anteriores
71.64
Open
71.63
Bid
71.54
Ask
71.84
Low
71.52
High
71.63
Volumen
8
Cambio diario
-0.14%
Cambio mensual
-0.97%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.00%
Cambio anual
1.43%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%