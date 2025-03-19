Divisas / PHO
PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PHO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Water Resources ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
71.52 71.63
Rango anual
57.11 74.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 71.64
- Open
- 71.63
- Bid
- 71.54
- Ask
- 71.84
- Low
- 71.52
- High
- 71.63
- Volumen
- 8
- Cambio diario
- -0.14%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.00%
- Cambio anual
- 1.43%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 0.800 M
- Pronós.
- 0.692 M
- Prev.
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 20.5%
- Pronós.
- 7.9%
- Prev.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act.
- -0.607 M
- Pronós.
- -2.631 M
- Prev.
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act.
- 0.177 M
- Pronós.
- -0.329 M
- Prev.
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.724%