PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF
71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHO ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.52 e ad un massimo di 71.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Water Resources ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.52 71.63
Intervallo Annuale
57.11 74.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.64
- Apertura
- 71.63
- Bid
- 71.54
- Ask
- 71.84
- Minimo
- 71.52
- Massimo
- 71.63
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.43%
