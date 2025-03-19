QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PHO
Tornare a Azioni

PHO: Invesco Water Resources ETF

71.54 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHO ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.52 e ad un massimo di 71.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Water Resources ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PHO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.52 71.63
Intervallo Annuale
57.11 74.33
Chiusura Precedente
71.64
Apertura
71.63
Bid
71.54
Ask
71.84
Minimo
71.52
Massimo
71.63
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
-0.97%
Variazione Semestrale
11.00%
Variazione Annuale
1.43%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%