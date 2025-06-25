Moedas / ONTO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
121.78 USD 5.81 (5.01%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ONTO para hoje mudou para 5.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 120.63 e o mais alto foi 123.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Onto Innovation Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONTO Notícias
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Onto Stock: Slow Growth And Poor Margins Don't Justify High Valuation (NYSE:ONTO)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Onto Innovation (ONTO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Onto Innovation's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Top Line Up 5% Y/Y
- Evercore ISI lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $115 on revenue pause
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stifel lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $110 on expected 3Q pause
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Why Onto Innovation (ONTO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Onto Innovation stock rating reiterated as Buy by Benchmark
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Onto Innovation stock unchanged as Stifel reiterates Hold rating
- Onto Innovation: Putting Cash Productively To Work (NYSE:ONTO)
- Onto Innovation to acquire Semilab’s materials analysis business for $545m
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Onto Innovation Q1 2024 slides: AI-driven expansion amid semiconductor market challenges
ONTO on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
120.63 123.00
Faixa anual
85.89 228.41
- Fechamento anterior
- 115.97
- Open
- 122.87
- Bid
- 121.78
- Ask
- 122.08
- Low
- 120.63
- High
- 123.00
- Volume
- 232
- Mudança diária
- 5.01%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.29%
- Mudança anual
- -41.75%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh