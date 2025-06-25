KurseKategorien
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc

123.23 USD 7.26 (6.26%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ONTO hat sich für heute um 6.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 120.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 125.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Onto Innovation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
120.63 125.70
Jahresspanne
85.89 228.41
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
115.97
Eröffnung
122.87
Bid
123.23
Ask
123.53
Tief
120.63
Hoch
125.70
Volumen
3.882 K
Tagesänderung
6.26%
Monatsänderung
21.02%
6-Monatsänderung
2.50%
Jahresänderung
-41.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K