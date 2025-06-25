Währungen / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
123.23 USD 7.26 (6.26%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ONTO hat sich für heute um 6.26% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 120.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 125.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Onto Innovation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONTO on the Community Forum
Tagesspanne
120.63 125.70
Jahresspanne
85.89 228.41
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 115.97
- Eröffnung
- 122.87
- Bid
- 123.23
- Ask
- 123.53
- Tief
- 120.63
- Hoch
- 125.70
- Volumen
- 3.882 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.26%
- Monatsänderung
- 21.02%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.50%
- Jahresänderung
- -41.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K