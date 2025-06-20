货币 / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
118.24 USD 2.33 (1.93%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ONTO汇率已更改-1.93%。当日，交易品种以低点118.05和高点121.61进行交易。
关注Onto Innovation Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONTO新闻
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Onto Stock: Slow Growth And Poor Margins Don't Justify High Valuation (NYSE:ONTO)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Onto Innovation (ONTO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Onto Innovation's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Top Line Up 5% Y/Y
- Evercore ISI lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $115 on revenue pause
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stifel lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $110 on expected 3Q pause
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Why Onto Innovation (ONTO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Onto Innovation stock rating reiterated as Buy by Benchmark
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Onto Innovation stock unchanged as Stifel reiterates Hold rating
- Onto Innovation: Putting Cash Productively To Work (NYSE:ONTO)
- Onto Innovation to acquire Semilab’s materials analysis business for $545m
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Onto Innovation Q1 2024 slides: AI-driven expansion amid semiconductor market challenges
- Benchmark reiterates buy rating on Onto Innovation stock amid expected rebound
ONTO on the Community Forum
日范围
118.05 121.61
年范围
85.89 228.41
- 前一天收盘价
- 120.57
- 开盘价
- 119.92
- 卖价
- 118.24
- 买价
- 118.54
- 最低价
- 118.05
- 最高价
- 121.61
- 交易量
- 341
- 日变化
- -1.93%
- 月变化
- 16.12%
- 6个月变化
- -1.66%
- 年变化
- -43.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值