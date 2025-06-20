QuotesSections
ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc

121.31 USD 4.91 (4.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ONTO exchange rate has changed by 4.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 118.52 and at a high of 121.63.

Follow Onto Innovation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
118.52 121.63
Year Range
85.89 228.41
Previous Close
116.40
Open
118.55
Bid
121.31
Ask
121.61
Low
118.52
High
121.63
Volume
1.688 K
Daily Change
4.22%
Month Change
19.13%
6 Months Change
0.90%
Year Change
-41.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%