Valute / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
122.76 USD 0.47 (0.38%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ONTO ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 121.15 e ad un massimo di 123.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Onto Innovation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ONTO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
121.15 123.38
Intervallo Annuale
85.89 228.41
20 settembre, sabato