Devises / ONTO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
122.76 USD 0.47 (0.38%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ONTO a changé de -0.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 121.15 et à un maximum de 123.38.
Suivez la dynamique Onto Innovation Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONTO Nouvelles
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- ONTO Unveils Atlas G6 OCD Metrology System for AI-Era Process Control
- Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Camtek: Interesting, Just Not Interesting Enough (NASDAQ:CAMT)
- Onto Stock: Slow Growth And Poor Margins Don't Justify High Valuation (NYSE:ONTO)
- Wall Street Analysts Think Onto Innovation (ONTO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Onto Innovation's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Top Line Up 5% Y/Y
- Evercore ISI lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $115 on revenue pause
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Stifel lowers Onto Innovation stock price target to $110 on expected 3Q pause
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Onto Innovation (ONTO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Why Onto Innovation (ONTO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Onto Innovation stock rating reiterated as Buy by Benchmark
- Semiconductors Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Onto Innovation stock unchanged as Stifel reiterates Hold rating
- Onto Innovation: Putting Cash Productively To Work (NYSE:ONTO)
- Onto Innovation to acquire Semilab’s materials analysis business for $545m
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Onto Innovation Q1 2024 slides: AI-driven expansion amid semiconductor market challenges
ONTO on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
121.15 123.38
Range Annuel
85.89 228.41
- Clôture Précédente
- 123.23
- Ouverture
- 121.81
- Bid
- 122.76
- Ask
- 123.06
- Plus Bas
- 121.15
- Plus Haut
- 123.38
- Volume
- 3.045 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.38%
- Changement Mensuel
- 20.55%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.10%
- Changement Annuel
- -41.28%
20 septembre, samedi