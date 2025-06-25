CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ONTO
Volver a Acciones

ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc

115.97 USD 4.60 (3.82%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ONTO de hoy ha cambiado un -3.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 111.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 121.61.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Onto Innovation Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ONTO News

ONTO on the Community Forum

Rango diario
111.98 121.61
Rango anual
85.89 228.41
Cierres anteriores
120.57
Open
119.92
Bid
115.97
Ask
116.27
Low
111.98
High
121.61
Volumen
3.372 K
Cambio diario
-3.82%
Cambio mensual
13.89%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.54%
Cambio anual
-44.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B