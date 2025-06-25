通貨 / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
123.23 USD 7.26 (6.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ONTOの今日の為替レートは、6.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり120.63の安値と125.70の高値で取引されました。
Onto Innovation Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
120.63 125.70
1年のレンジ
85.89 228.41
- 以前の終値
- 115.97
- 始値
- 122.87
- 買値
- 123.23
- 買値
- 123.53
- 安値
- 120.63
- 高値
- 125.70
- 出来高
- 3.882 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 21.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.50%
- 1年の変化
- -41.06%
