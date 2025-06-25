クォートセクション
通貨 / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc

123.23 USD 7.26 (6.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ONTOの今日の為替レートは、6.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり120.63の安値と125.70の高値で取引されました。

Onto Innovation Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
120.63 125.70
1年のレンジ
85.89 228.41
以前の終値
115.97
始値
122.87
買値
123.23
買値
123.53
安値
120.63
高値
125.70
出来高
3.882 K
1日の変化
6.26%
1ヶ月の変化
21.02%
6ヶ月の変化
2.50%
1年の変化
-41.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
