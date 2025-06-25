Dövizler / ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc
122.76 USD 0.47 (0.38%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ONTO fiyatı bugün -0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 121.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
Onto Innovation Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
121.15 123.38
Yıllık aralık
85.89 228.41
- Önceki kapanış
- 123.23
- Açılış
- 121.81
- Satış
- 122.76
- Alış
- 123.06
- Düşük
- 121.15
- Yüksek
- 123.38
- Hacim
- 3.045 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.38%
- Aylık değişim
- 20.55%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- -41.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar