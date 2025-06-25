FiyatlarBölümler
ONTO
ONTO: Onto Innovation Inc

122.76 USD 0.47 (0.38%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ONTO fiyatı bugün -0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 121.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 123.38 aralığında işlem gördü.

Onto Innovation Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
121.15 123.38
Yıllık aralık
85.89 228.41
Önceki kapanış
123.23
Açılış
121.81
Satış
122.76
Alış
123.06
Düşük
121.15
Yüksek
123.38
Hacim
3.045 K
Günlük değişim
-0.38%
Aylık değişim
20.55%
6 aylık değişim
2.10%
Yıllık değişim
-41.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar