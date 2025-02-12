Moedas / OESX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc
8.88 USD 0.26 (2.84%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OESX para hoje mudou para -2.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.46 e o mais alto foi 9.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Orion Energy Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OESX Notícias
- Orion Energy na Conferência IAccess Alpha: Novas estratégias de crescimento
- Orion Energy at IAccess Alpha Conference: New Growth Strategies
- Orion Energy Systems recupera conformidade com a Nasdaq após desdobramento reverso de ações
- Orion Energy Systems regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Wall Street Analysts Think Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Could Surge 143.91%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Orion Energy Systems highlights alignment with federal EV charging guidance
- Orion Energy Systems to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Orion to install EV chargers at Massachusetts service plazas
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OESX)
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orion Energy Q1 2026 slides: Margin improvement offsets revenue challenges
- OESX Gross Margin Jumps to 30%
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Orion Energy Systems secures $7M in automotive LED lighting contracts
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Orion Energy Systems price target on weak outlook
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Orion Energy Systems Q4 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Orion’s FY’25 Gross Margin Increased to 25.4% (+230 bps) on Revenue of $79.7M; Expects 5% Revenue Growth and Improved Bottom Line Performance in FY’26; Call Today at 10am ET
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Orion Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Diversification strategy amid revenue challenges
- LED Lighting, EV Charging Station and Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26th at 10am ET
- orion energy systems defers ceo’s signing bonus amid financial review
- Orion Energy stock hits 52-week low at $0.64 amid market challenges
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
8.46 9.60
Faixa anual
0.55 10.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.14
- Open
- 9.60
- Bid
- 8.88
- Ask
- 9.18
- Low
- 8.46
- High
- 9.60
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- -2.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 25.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1133.33%
- Mudança anual
- 944.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh