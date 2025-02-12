Devises / OESX
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc
9.19 USD 0.03 (0.33%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OESX a changé de -0.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.75 et à un maximum de 9.23.
Suivez la dynamique Orion Energy Systems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
OESX Nouvelles
- Orion Energy à la conférence IAccess Alpha : Nouvelles stratégies de croissance
- Orion Energy at IAccess Alpha Conference: New Growth Strategies
- Orion Energy Systems retrouve la conformité au Nasdaq après un regroupement d’actions
- Orion Energy Systems regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Wall Street Analysts Think Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Could Surge 143.91%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Orion Energy Systems highlights alignment with federal EV charging guidance
- Orion Energy Systems to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Orion to install EV chargers at Massachusetts service plazas
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OESX)
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orion Energy Q1 2026 slides: Margin improvement offsets revenue challenges
- OESX Gross Margin Jumps to 30%
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Orion Energy Systems secures $7M in automotive LED lighting contracts
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Orion Energy Systems price target on weak outlook
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Orion Energy Systems Q4 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Orion’s FY’25 Gross Margin Increased to 25.4% (+230 bps) on Revenue of $79.7M; Expects 5% Revenue Growth and Improved Bottom Line Performance in FY’26; Call Today at 10am ET
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Orion Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Diversification strategy amid revenue challenges
- LED Lighting, EV Charging Station and Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26th at 10am ET
- orion energy systems defers ceo’s signing bonus amid financial review
- Orion Energy stock hits 52-week low at $0.64 amid market challenges
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
8.75 9.23
Range Annuel
0.55 10.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 9.22
- Ouverture
- 9.05
- Bid
- 9.19
- Ask
- 9.49
- Plus Bas
- 8.75
- Plus Haut
- 9.23
- Volume
- 37
- Changement quotidien
- -0.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- 29.80%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1176.39%
- Changement Annuel
- 981.18%
