Currencies / OESX
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc
9.83 USD 0.39 (4.13%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OESX exchange rate has changed by 4.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.45 and at a high of 10.00.
Follow Orion Energy Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OESX News
- Orion Energy at IAccess Alpha Conference: New Growth Strategies
- Orion Energy Systems regains Nasdaq compliance after reverse stock split
- Wall Street Analysts Think Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Could Surge 143.91%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Orion Energy Systems highlights alignment with federal EV charging guidance
- Orion to install EV chargers at Massachusetts service plazas
- Orion Energy Systems to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OESX)
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orion Energy Q1 2026 slides: Margin improvement offsets revenue challenges
- OESX Gross Margin Jumps to 30%
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Orion Energy Systems secures $7M in automotive LED lighting contracts
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Orion Energy Systems price target on weak outlook
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Orion Energy Systems Q4 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Orion’s FY’25 Gross Margin Increased to 25.4% (+230 bps) on Revenue of $79.7M; Expects 5% Revenue Growth and Improved Bottom Line Performance in FY’26; Call Today at 10am ET
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Orion Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Diversification strategy amid revenue challenges
- LED Lighting, EV Charging Station and Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26th at 10am ET
- orion energy systems defers ceo’s signing bonus amid financial review
- Orion Energy stock hits 52-week low at $0.64 amid market challenges
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.45 10.00
Year Range
0.55 10.00
- Previous Close
- 9.44
- Open
- 9.50
- Bid
- 9.83
- Ask
- 10.13
- Low
- 9.45
- High
- 10.00
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 4.13%
- Month Change
- 38.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 1265.28%
- Year Change
- 1056.47%
