OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc

9.22 USD 0.08 (0.88%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OESXの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.46の安値と9.70の高値で取引されました。

Orion Energy Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.46 9.70
1年のレンジ
0.55 10.00
以前の終値
9.14
始値
9.60
買値
9.22
買値
9.52
安値
8.46
高値
9.70
出来高
68
1日の変化
0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
30.23%
6ヶ月の変化
1180.56%
1年の変化
984.71%
