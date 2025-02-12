通貨 / OESX
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc
9.22 USD 0.08 (0.88%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OESXの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.46の安値と9.70の高値で取引されました。
Orion Energy Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
8.46 9.70
1年のレンジ
0.55 10.00
- 以前の終値
- 9.14
- 始値
- 9.60
- 買値
- 9.22
- 買値
- 9.52
- 安値
- 8.46
- 高値
- 9.70
- 出来高
- 68
- 1日の変化
- 0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 30.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1180.56%
- 1年の変化
- 984.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K