Valute / OESX
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc
9.19 USD 0.03 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OESX ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.75 e ad un massimo di 9.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Orion Energy Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OESX News
- Orion Energy alla conferenza IAccess Alpha: Nuove strategie di crescita
- Orion Energy Systems riacquista la conformità Nasdaq dopo il reverse stock split
- Wall Street Analysts Think Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Could Surge 143.91%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Orion Energy Systems highlights alignment with federal EV charging guidance
- Orion Energy Systems to implement 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Orion to install EV chargers at Massachusetts service plazas
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OESX)
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orion Energy Q1 2026 slides: Margin improvement offsets revenue challenges
- OESX Gross Margin Jumps to 30%
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Orion Energy Systems secures $7M in automotive LED lighting contracts
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Orion Energy Systems price target on weak outlook
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Orion Energy Systems Q4 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Orion’s FY’25 Gross Margin Increased to 25.4% (+230 bps) on Revenue of $79.7M; Expects 5% Revenue Growth and Improved Bottom Line Performance in FY’26; Call Today at 10am ET
- Nike, Walgreens, McCormick, and more to report earnings Thursday
- Orion Energy Q3 FY2025 slides: Diversification strategy amid revenue challenges
- LED Lighting, EV Charging Station and Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26th at 10am ET
- orion energy systems defers ceo’s signing bonus amid financial review
- Orion Energy stock hits 52-week low at $0.64 amid market challenges
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.75 9.23
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 10.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.22
- Apertura
- 9.05
- Bid
- 9.19
- Ask
- 9.49
- Minimo
- 8.75
- Massimo
- 9.23
- Volume
- 37
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 29.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1176.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 981.18%
21 settembre, domenica