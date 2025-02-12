QuotazioniSezioni
OESX: Orion Energy Systems Inc

9.19 USD 0.03 (0.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OESX ha avuto una variazione del -0.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.75 e ad un massimo di 9.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Orion Energy Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.75 9.23
Intervallo Annuale
0.55 10.00
Chiusura Precedente
9.22
Apertura
9.05
Bid
9.19
Ask
9.49
Minimo
8.75
Massimo
9.23
Volume
37
Variazione giornaliera
-0.33%
Variazione Mensile
29.80%
Variazione Semestrale
1176.39%
Variazione Annuale
981.18%
