Moedas / MNTS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MNTS: Momentus Inc - Class A
1.19 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MNTS para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.18 e o mais alto foi 1.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Momentus Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNTS Notícias
- Momentus Stock (MNTS) Rockets 70% on NASA Contract - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.04%
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- What's Going On With Momentus Stock Wednesday? - Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)
- Dow Jumps 400 Points; Brinker Posts Upbeat Q4 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Momentus secures $2.7 million through warrant exercise agreement
- Momentus stock soars after NASA robotics study contract
- Momentus to demonstrate in-space assembly for DARPA in 2026
- Momentus prices $4 million offering of common stock and warrants
- Momentus Stock Rockets Higher Following Multiple Contract Wins - Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)
- Momentus Wins Contract in Highly Competitive U.S. Space Force SpaceWERX Sustained Space Maneuver Challenge
- Momentus awarded NASA contract for in-orbit power system testing
- Momentus partners with Portal for space computer tech test
- Momentus shareholders approve key proposals
- Momentus offers new conversion price for notes
- Momentus Wins Defense Department Contract Expansion, Stock Skyrockets - Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS)
- Momentus stock soars on expanded DARPA contract
Faixa diária
1.18 1.20
Faixa anual
0.37 11.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.19
- Open
- 1.20
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- Low
- 1.18
- High
- 1.20
- Volume
- 394
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -38.97%
- Mudança anual
- 158.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh