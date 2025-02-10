货币 / MNTS
MNTS: Momentus Inc - Class A
1.19 USD 0.02 (1.65%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MNTS汇率已更改-1.65%。当日，交易品种以低点1.16和高点1.20进行交易。
关注Momentus Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MNTS新闻
日范围
1.16 1.20
年范围
0.37 11.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.21
- 开盘价
- 1.17
- 卖价
- 1.19
- 买价
- 1.49
- 最低价
- 1.16
- 最高价
- 1.20
- 交易量
- 91
- 日变化
- -1.65%
- 月变化
- -9.16%
- 6个月变化
- -38.97%
- 年变化
- 158.70%
